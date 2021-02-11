TEDC Creative Capital creates new role with business development and education focus

The Tulsa Economic Development Corporation (TEDC Creative Capital) recently filled a new position.

Ciore Taylor, a Tulsa native and former management consultant in Boston, is the group's director of entrepreneurial development and education. In the role, she will be responsible for entrepreneurial development, franchise opportunity and community partnerships, and serve as a liaison between TEDC, members, program partners and local resources.

"It’s a really exciting time to join TEDC Creative Capital and to chart a strategic plan that is customized to Tulsa’s broad range of entrepreneurs and small business owners," Taylor said in a statement. "What I look forward to the most is deploying new programs that create equitable access to capital for entrepreneurs who have struggled to identify resources for their specific needs within our city and to underserved communities who don’t even know where to begin unraveling all that entrepreneurship requires."

Along with a background in community development and engagement, Taylor has more than 10 years of entrepreneurship, organizational management and strategic development experience. After working in Boston, she returned to Tulsa to work at Atento Capital, where she led efforts to mobilize local leaders to implement many COVID disaster recovery programs in the area.