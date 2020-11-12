Technology company based in Tulsa purchases Indiana firm

A Tulsa-based SaaS (software-as-a-service) provider of driving recruiting software for the trucking and transportation industry has acquired a company from South Bend, Indiana.

Tenstreet’s purchase of Stay Metrics, best known for their driver retention strategy and metrics, will result in a more powerful offering for both carriers and drivers in recruiting and retention, two areas in which the trucking industry focuses a majority of their attention, the companies said.

Stay Metrics CEO Tim Hindes will continue to lead the retention side of the organization, and Tenstreet CEO Tim Crawford will oversee the whole of Tenstreet in its core service categories of marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, compliance and retention.

“I’m really excited to be joining forces with the team at Stay Metrics,” Crawford said in a statement.

“We both share a vision for better connecting carriers and drivers and are looking forward to bringing great solutions to the market.”

Tenstreet’s platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. Stay Metrics will exist under the Tenstreet umbrella and Stay Metrics service offerings will be added to Tenstreet’s existing product catalog.