T.D. Williamson unveils investment partnership with Houston-based energy investment firm SCF Partners

Tulsa-based T.D. Williamson has announced an investment partnership with an energy investment firm.

The amount of the investment by SCF Partners, based in Houston, wasn't disclosed.

A global solutions provider for the owners and operators of pressurized piping systems, TDW helps maintain in 100 countries across six continents.

Founded in 1920, TDW has nearly 500 registered and pending patents, and it has pioneered technologies such as cleaning pigs, caliper inspections and hot tapping and plugging that have been pivotal in keeping critical pipeline assets well maintained, safe and operational.

"This partnership uniquely positions TDW’s market-leading brand and technology with SCF’s deep financial and strategic expertise, to create a strong, growth focused company for the future," Robert McGrew, president and CEO at TDW, said in a statement. "I look forward to leveraging what makes TDW unique today and seizing new opportunities that the partnership with SCF will bring."

Advisors Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to TDW. Vinson & Elkins LLP served as exclusive legal advisor to SCF. Crowe & Dunlevy, Baker Botts LLP and Allen & Overy LLP served as exclusive legal advisors to TDW.

"SCF is honored to be partnering with a storied company like TDW," David Baldwin, partner at SCF, said in a statement.

"The Williamson family has built an exceptional company over the past 100 years, and SCF is excited to be a part of this next chapter of TDW. We have always admired the company’s dedication to its people, its customers and the industry. We are looking forward to working with the family and management to build on their past success and grow the company in this new energy cycle."

