Survey: Regional manufacturing eases, but outlook is solid

Manufacturing activity in Oklahoma and other regional states eased slightly, but expectations for future activity remain solid, according to a survey released Thursday.

“The pace of regional factory growth eased somewhat but remained strong,” said Chad Wilkerson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, which released its April manufacturing survey Thursday.

“Firms continued to report issues with higher input prices, increased supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages. However, firms were optimistic about future activity and reported little impact from higher interest rates.”

In April, 48% of firms reported a slight increase in the number of job openings compared to the beginning of the year, and 19% reported a significant increase.

As a result of the COVID-induced lockdown in China, 70% of firms reported higher supply chain disruptions and 57% reported higher input prices.

A significant share of firms reported no change in demand, capital spending, hiring and inventories. However, 17% of firms reported facing lower inventories due to the COVID-induced lockdown in China.

The monthly index of raw materials prices inched upward in April and increased slightly compared to a year ago. Price indexes for finished goods increased somewhat from a month ago but remained moderately higher than last year. Expectations for future raw materials and finished goods prices decreased further.

The month-over-month composite index was 25 in April, down from 37 in March and 29 in February. The composite index is an average of the production, new orders, employment, supplier delivery time and raw materials inventory indexes.

Increased activity was driven by growth in computer and electronic products, primary metals, and furniture manufacturing.

On the other hand, the pace of growth for transportation equipment, electrical equipment, appliances and food manufacturing declined.

Month-over-month indexes remained positive, but the pace of growth eased somewhat compared to March.

Indexes for production, shipments, new orders, backlog of orders, supplier delivery time, and finished goods inventories all decreased but remained positive.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City serves the Tenth Federal Reserve District, encompassing the western third of Missouri; all of Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming; and the northern half of New Mexico.

