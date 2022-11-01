Survey: Regional manufacturing down, as are expectations

Manufacturing and future expectations for it declined in seven regional states including Oklahoma, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Branch of Kansas City.

"The monthly index of raw materials prices slowed in October and continued to decrease compared to a year ago," the Fed said in a report last week authored by Chad Wilkerson, economist and vice president of the Fed's Kansas City branch and Oklahoma City branch executive for the Federal Reserve.

"Finished goods price indexes decreased slightly from a month ago and compared to year-ago levels. Expectations for future raw materials and finished goods prices also slowed moderately," he said.

"The month-over-month composite index was ... the lowest composite reading since May 2020," Wilkerson said of the average for production, new orders, employment, supplier delivery time and raw materials inventory indexes.

"The slower pace in factory growth in October was driven by decreased activity in computer and electronic, wood, primary metals, and plastics and rubber manufacturing," he said.

"Most month-over-month indexes decreased in October, except for supplier delivery time and finished goods inventories.

"Year-over-year factory indexes continued to decrease in October ... (and) the future composite index dropped ... with the future production, new orders, order backlog, employee workweek, new orders for exports, supplier delivery time, and finished goods inventories indexes also moving into negative territory."

The Fed branch in Kansas City — which includes the western third of Missouri; all of Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming; and the northern half of New Mexico — regularly asks unnamed business contacts for comment about conditions.

This month, contacts were asked "special questions" on changes in their workforce and investments compared to pre-pandemic, Wilkerson said.

In October, 65% of firms reported devoting significantly or slightly more resources to training workers in order to meet skill requirements, while 33% reported no change.

Due to labor shortages, 36% of firms reported investing or planning to invest in labor-saving automation strategies at a faster pace than in the past.

On the same questions, 28% percent of firms invested or planned to invest similarly to the past and about 25% of firms reported not investing in labor-saving technology.

Selected comments

• “Prices paid for commodities still through the roof. No relief in sight. Labor is still hard to find. Economy is still decent — lots of future growth opportunities sitting out there — but they will be hard to support with labor market.”

• “Overall workforce remains good. A second all-employee salary increase occurred in September which is over and above normal raises.”

• “We are promoting productivity and efficiency. As I said, doing more with less. We are getting a good response from our workforce.”

• “Supply chain is better, overseas shipments are cheaper and faster, helping reduce prices paid for materials.”

• “We are still struggling with finding competent and reliable employees. It is severely inhibiting our ability to expand our operations.”

• “We do not have the capital available for automation. We are concentrating more on our inventory availability.”

The monthly survey, the Fed said, "monitors manufacturing plants selected according to geographic distribution, industry mix and size. Survey results reveal changes in several indicators of manufacturing activity, including production and shipments, and identify changes in prices of raw materials and finished products."