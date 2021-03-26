Supermercados Morelos to open new store in Broken Arrow

Supermercados Morelos is expanding its area footprint with a grocery store scheduled to open this August in Broken Arrow.

The locally owned chain will renovate and move into an existing Oakwood Plaza building on the southeast corner of West Houston Street and South Aspen Avenue. The 17,000-square-foot store, which will have a 1,000-square-foot, Mexican-style butchery, is to employ 40 full-time workers and some part-timers.

"Broken Arrow is a growing community that we want to be a part of," CEO Francisco Ibarra wrote in a statement Friday to the Tulsa World. "When we first opened our first store in Tulsa, we did it because we saw great opportunities in the Tulsa area.

"Many years later we see the opportunity that BA has. We are extremely invested into the communities we serve. We look forward to being involved in BA public schools as well as any other organizations that serve the community. “

Supermercados Moreleos, which employs more than 400 people in the state, opened its first store in Oklahoma City in 2003 and moved into the Tulsa market in 2007.

Its Tulsa venues are at 1515 N. Harvard Ave.; 12920 E. 31st St.; 2119 S. Garnett Road; and 5147 S. Peoria Ave. The chain has three locations in Oklahoma City and one in Moore.