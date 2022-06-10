 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summit at Rogers State next week to lay out high-demand career options for young adults

The Northeast Workforce Development Board (NEWDB), in partnership with Rogers State University, plans to host an event next week to expose persons ages 16-24 to various high-demand career options.

It is called the Elevate Young Adult Summit and will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center (1701 W. Will Rogers Blvd.) at Rogers State University in Claremore.

National professional speaker and leadership expert Darrell Andrews will lead this year's event, focusing on what skills are needed to succeed in the workplace.

Exhibitors from businesses and training providers will be on hand, as well as industry experts in manufacturing, health care and the automotive sectors. The focus will be on young adults in the NEWDB services area, which spans Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers and Washington counties.

