Stroud company dedicates 6,000-square-foot new facility
Stroud company dedicates 6,000-square-foot new facility

A turbine engine maintenance, repair and overhaul company based in Stroud recently celebrated its 40th anniversary by finalizing a new three-year license extension with General Electric and dedicating its new facility.

Mint Turbines' 6,000-square-foot refurbished hangar is where employees will work on GE's T700 Restricted Category engines.

"We are excited to celebrate this milestone in Stroud," General Manager David Norton said in a statement. "Our success is attributed to our hardworking and dedicated employees and the support of our customers and vendors, as well as the state of Oklahoma."

