Streetlight inventory to begin in all 232 PSO electric utility cities

To prepare for new and innovative lighting systems, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) announced Tuesday that it will conducting a physical inventory of streetlights in all 232 cities and towns the company serves, including Tulsa.

Performed by the North-Carolina-based data collection firm VentureSum, the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year or early 2022.

The inventory's purpose is to provide more accurate GPS coordinates and precise information on the streetlights in each town and municipality, including about a dozen attributes for each streetlight.

Part of American Electric Power, Tulsa-based PSO is an electric utility company serving more than 562,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma.

"In addition to ultimately enhancing safety for many communities, this initiative will enable PSO personnel to more efficiently and effectively upgrade and restore our streetlights," PSO Customer Services Manager Brandon Sirman said in a statement.

"Once the information has been collected, we will review the data and compare it to existing maps and records to create a more comprehensive and detailed streetlight inventory."