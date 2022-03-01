 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stitt pens letter to Biden, urging U.S. energy independence, halt importation of Russian oil, gas

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting immediate action be taken to strengthen the United States and allies abroad "by embracing America’s domestic crude oil and natural gas industry and halting the importation of Russian crude oil and natural gas products."

In part, the letter states:

"Every administration since 1973, Republican and Democrat, prioritized American energy independence — until yours. The recent events in Ukraine are yet another example of why we should be selling energy to our friends and not buying it from our enemies.

"Energy-producing states like Oklahoma are ready to step up domestic production in an environmentally responsible way …. With your support, we can significantly increase production to meet America’s domestic needs and export energy to our allies, reducing their dependence on foreign adversaries ...

"Mr. President, energy security is national security. Right now, ahead of your first State of the Union address, there is a window of opportunity to reverse course on your administration’s resistance to domestic oil and gas production. I encourage you to embrace American energy producing states here at home. Now is the time to put politics aside and work together to regain our energy independence and support our allies around the globe."

The entire letter can be read here.

