Stitt announces supply chain initiative for manufacturers

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced the launch of Supply Chain Oklahoma (SCO) in an effort to provide critical resources to Oklahoma manufacturers.

The first key piece of the initiative "Connex Oklahoma," a free online database tool developed by the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance (OMA) in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. It allows manufacturers to connect, find alternate suppliers, explore production capabilities and view their supply chain visually. It also helps manufacturers identify single-supplier risks and find opportunities for diversification in their supply chain.

"The pandemic helped identify significant needs when it comes to securing and bolstering supply chains, especially in identifying local resources," Stitt said in a statement. "Supply Chain Oklahoma and this Connex platform will boost our state’s competitiveness and give manufacturers complete information to make decisions that benefit their business and the broader community. We know Oklahoma wins when we collaborate at a high level."