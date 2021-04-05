Stitt announces supply chain initiative for manufacturers

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced the launch of Supply Chain Oklahoma (SCO) in an effort to provide critical resources to Oklahoma manufacturers.
The first key piece of the initiative "Connex Oklahoma," a free online database tool developed by the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance (OMA) in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. It allows manufacturers to connect, find alternate suppliers, explore production capabilities and view their supply chain visually. It also helps manufacturers identify single-supplier risks and find opportunities for diversification in their supply chain.
"The pandemic helped identify significant needs when it comes to securing and bolstering supply chains, especially in identifying local resources," Stitt said in a statement. "Supply Chain Oklahoma and this Connex platform will boost our state’s competitiveness and give manufacturers complete information to make decisions that benefit their business and the broader community. We know Oklahoma wins when we collaborate at a high level."
Connex Oklahoma gives manufacturers immediate access to information on potential suppliers and customers within our state, with results filtered to match a company’s specific needs. The platform also is designed to incorporate the "Manufacturing Marketplace," which is developed by the National Association of Manufacturers and accounts for more than 165,000 manufacturers across the country.
"Our Connex Oklahoma online database is a powerful new tool for Oklahoma manufacturers," OMA President Dave Rowland said in a statement. "Over the past year, we’ve seen how critical it is to have secure and reliable supply chains, as well as having ready access to alternate suppliers. This database will be unique in its ability to identify manufacturing capabilities, not just current production."
Manufacturers wanting to register for the Connex Oklahoma database can visit www.okalliance.com/connex-oklahoma.