Steinway makes way to Tulsa with store on Peoria

An iconic name in pianos is bringing its brand to Brookside.

Steinway & Sons has opened Steinway Piano Gallery Tulsa at 3402 S. Peoria Ave. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and Sunday and Monday by appointment.

The new store joins a network of Steinway-authorized, regional galleries owned and operated by the Saliba family, who have been part of the Steinway history since 1979. The Tulsa location is an extension of the family's Salibas’ four established Texas locations: stores in Houston, Plano and Fort Worth and Steinway Hall Dallas.

"We were seeing an increasing number of customers driving down from the Tulsa area to visit our Texas showrooms," Casey Saliba, vice president of sales and marketing of the Tulsa venue, said in a statement. "So when the opportunity came for us to represent Steinway in this market, we were happy to accept it."

As a factory-authorized dealer, Steinway Piano Gallery Tulsa handles sales and service for the entire line of Steinway pianos, from concert grands to traditional uprights to the Steinway Spirio, a high-resolution player piano.

The 1,800-square-foot showroom also offers Steinway-designed Boston and Essex pianos and a performance area for special event.

"We’re very excited to build on the success we have had in Texas and to bring this energy to the Tulsa market," Saliba said.

"Tulsa has a vibrant community of performing artists, piano teachers and music lovers, and this gallery will be an important hub for anyone in the area who loves piano music. Our ties to Tulsa are strong; one of our representatives, Derek Lynch, is the son of a piano tuner who has been active in Tulsa for more than thirty years. We look forward to many years of service in Tulsa."

Steinway & Sons was founded in 1853 by German immigrant Henry Engelhard Steinway in a Manhattan loft.

