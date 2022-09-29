 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Steel company secures lease at Tulsa Port of Catoosa

073022-tul-nws-portshipping-p8 (copy)

The Tulsa Port of Catoosa is pictured in July. A steel company will be leasing a 3.8-acre "hardstand" lot at 5060 Bird Creek Ave. at the port for outdoor storage of its finished product.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

A steel company that operates at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa recently signed a land lease.

CMC Steel Oklahoma, LLC (CMC) produces its GalvaBar-brand galvanized rebar at 5101 Bird Creek Ave. The facility, which previously has been run under several names, including Reinforcing Services and AZZ Galvanizing, has been at the port since 1984.

CMS will be leasing a 3.8-acre "hardstand" lot at 5060 Bird Creek Ave. for outdoor storage of its finished product. Hardstand refers to a surface that allows storage of heavy materials without their sinking into the ground.

The five-year primary lease, which has a pair of five-year options, begins Saturday. The lease rate is $36,000 per year.

GalvaBar is galvanized rebar with a zinc alloy coating that provides the well-known corrosion protection of zinc with the benefit of being shapable. GalvaBar can be bent and fabricated after galvanizing without fear of peeling or flaking.

CMS Steel Oklahoma is part of the publicly traded Commercial Metals Company, which touts itself as the largest manufacturer of steel reinforcing bar (rebar) in North America and Central Europe. CMC also produces merchant bar, steel fence post and wire rod.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Commercial Metals Company in June announced third-quarter fiscal year earnings of $312.4 million.

