Statewide Safety Systems opening new Tulsa office

California-based Statewide Safety Systems is continuing its expansion program with the Oct. 1 opening of a new branch office in Tulsa.

Located south of the downtown area at 4422 W. 49th Street, it represents the first time they will conduct business in the Sooner state.

“Oklahoma is an interesting and really great opportunity for us,” said CEO Don Nicholas. “For more than 30 years, we’ve been a one-stop shop for traffic safety services to keep drivers, pedestrians and workers safe. Given our success in Texas, it was a natural move to open an office in Tulsa since the market is experiencing economic development and growth with energy, utility and highway construction.

The new office provides a convenient location near the busy intersection of Interstates 44 and 244, and includes space for Statewide’s fleet of transportation vehicles and equipment.

Since 1987, Statewide Safety Systems has specialized in the design, manufacture and installation of active and passive traffic control systems that advise motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians of roadway hazards including interchanges, intersections, and the location of highway-rail grade crossings.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.