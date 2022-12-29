State's continued unemployment claims decline 44%

First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma remain historically low but show signs of gradually increasing, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment insurance — those from people newly out of work — declined from an adjusted total of 1,486 claims the week ending Dec. 17 to 1,452 claims the following week, a 2% drop.

However, the number of initial claims filed last week is likely to increase after they are revised next week. Overall, first-time claims have increased 61.5% since weekly report totals bottomed out in early November at 899 claims.

Still, first-time claims are at or near their lowest point in years for this time of year.

Meanwhile, continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, declined 44%, going from 10,095 the week ending Dec. 19 to 5,606 claims during a holiday and winter weather-shortened week.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased for the fourth consecutive week, going from 1,301 claims the week ending Dec. 17 to 1,383 claims the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims ended five consecutive weeks of increases with a nearly 1,000-claim decline, going from 9,935 claims the week ending Dec. 10 to 8,977 claims the following week.

Neighboring states that saw a decline in initial claims were Arkansas and Colorado.

Nationally, initial claims increased by 9,000 to 225,000 for the week ending Saturday.

The Tulsa metro area saw its unemployment rate decline from 3.5% in October to 3% in November, according to figures not seasonally adjusted. The Tulsa metro unemployment rate in November 2021 was 2.5%.

The unemployment rate trend was similar in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, where the unemployment rate in November was 2.8%, compared to 3.3% in October.

One year ago, the November 2021 unemployment rate in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area was 2.5%.

Statewide, 3.4% of the labor force was unemployed in November, which was unchanged from October, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.

