State unemployment claims decline

The number of first-time unemployment claims filed last week in Oklahoma declined slightly when compared to the prior seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department reported 1,861 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed during the week ending Saturday. The prior week, an upwardly adjusted 1,845 initial claims were filed for a week-to-week decline of 0.86%.

Should the 1,861 claims number be revised upward by more than 16 next week, as is typical, it will mean weekly initial claims have risen four consecutive weeks after they bottomed out the last week of February at 1,439 claims.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined by 10%, or from 11,847 claims the week ending March 5 to 10,631 claims the week ending March 12.

Other job claims metrics were mixed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased for the third consecutive week, or from 1,614 claims the week ending March 12 to 1,675 claims the week ending Friday.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the eighth consecutive week, or from 12,072 claims the week ending March 5 to 11,603 claims the week ending March 12.

The four-week moving average of 11,603 continued claims is the fewest since the week ending Oct. 20, 2018.

“Oklahoma’s unemployment numbers remain better than pre-pandemic levels, which is an excellent indicator of the strength of our state’s economy,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director, in a statement. “As Oklahoma continues to see record-high workforce participation with more than 1.8 million Oklahomans employed, OESC remains focused on providing programs to support those looking for employment and employers.”

Nationally, initial claims declined by 28,000 to 187,000 for the week ending Saturday, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

This is the lowest level for initial claims since Sept. 6, 1969, when it was 182,000, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

Likewise, the number of continued, or insured claims, declined by 67,000 to 1,350,000, a level not seen since Jan. 3, 1970, according to the Labor Department.

