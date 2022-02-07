State Tourism & Recreation Department hires director of parks

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has hired a new director of state parks.

James Timberlake succeeds Kris Marek, who retired late last year.

Timberlake comes to Oklahoma State Parks from Santa Fe Family Life Center, a nonprofit sports and fitness complex in Oklahoma City. He had served as the center's executive director since 2015.

"We are so lucky to be able to add someone of James' caliber to our team," Jerry Winchester, executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department, said in a statement.

"He's overseen tremendous growth at his previous executive positions, and we know he'll provide the same results for Oklahoma State Parks. He has incredible passion and vision for the parks, and we're excited to see him put his ideas into action."

Timberlake will oversee a state parks system that has undergone substantial transformation in recent years, thanks in large part to a $48.6 million bond issue provided by the Oklahoma Legislature and a parking pass program that has generated at least $3 million in funding for projects of all sizes.