State starts Oklahoma Diverse Business Certification Program

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has announced the launch of the Oklahoma Diverse Business Certification Program.

Part of the Oklahoma Supplier Diversity Initiative, the it allows Certified Diverse Business Enterprise firms to be registered with the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) and provide for simplified vendor registration processes.

"There are so many quality companies in our state and often they don’t know how to make their name, products and services known," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Department of Commerce, said in a statement. "State agencies and private businesses often turn to state resources to find qualified companies. Through this certification program and the registered vendor list, we can help connect minority-owned companies to more business opportunities."

Interested companies can find more information and complete the Diversity Business Certification Program application at okcommerce.gov/diversebusiness. Commerce will review the application and has the authority to qualify and certify Diverse Business Enterprise companies for the state.

Once a company receives certification, its business information will be available at okcommerce.gov/diversebusiness.

