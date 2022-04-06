State Main Street programs from Tulsa recognized for milestone investments in 2021

Two Oklahoma Main Street programs from Tulsa were recognized Wednesday for achieving milestones in investment in 2021.

They were Tulsa Route 66 Main Street ($270 million) and Historic Greenwood District Main Street ($15 million).

"I am excited to see the continued growth of the Oklahoma Main Street program," Brent Kisling, executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce said during Main Street Day at the Capitol. "Over the past 35 years, this program has served communities across our state, particularly in rural areas, helping strengthen community involvement and the reinvestment in historic commercial districts."

Also Wednesday, several new Main Street programs were announced. Locust Grove and Okemah are the newest associate level programs, and Cleveland, Okla., Guthrie and Vinita joined as the program’s first network level communities. Additionally, the Woodward program was being promoted from associate to fully-designated.

The state's program now includes three levels of participation: network, associate and fully-designated under which an Oklahoma town, city or neighborhood district can join the Oklahoma Main Street Program.

The network level-tier was announced in 2021 to allow communities to use resources provided by Main Street when they are unable to meet the requirements of the full or associate Main Street levels. To date, 35 programs across the state participate in the various levels.

"Since our state joined the National Main Street in 1986, participating Oklahoma communities have achieved nearly $2 billion in investment, both public and private," Buffy Hughes, state director of Oklahoma Main Street Center, said in a statement. "The strength of the program lies in our communities and I’m proud of their hard work and dedication and look forward to working with Locust Grove, Okemah, Guthrie and Vinita to bring revitalization to their areas."

Others recognized Wednesday for investment milestones were Main Street programs in Ada ($25 million); Ardmore ($55 million), Duncan ($25 million), Enid ($65 million) and Yukon ($10 million).

The Main Street Program is a comprehensive revitalization effort that provides towns, cities and communities with tools to improve their historic commercial and neighborhood business district areas.

The Oklahoma Main Street program serves as the state coordinating program for Main Street America, a program of the National Main Street Center, Inc.

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce oversees the state Main Street Program.

"Oklahoma gets better when we all thrive," Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said in a statement. "Our Main Street communities should be very proud of the vitality they’re fostering and are a model for other Oklahoma communities looking to create new opportunities and a better quality of life."

