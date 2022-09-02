State legal firm adds office in Houston

A state legal firm has announced the recent opening of an office in Houston.
Crowe & Dunlevy will be expanding its Intellectual Property Practice Group in its new office. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Crowe and Dunlevy also has offices in Tulsa and Dallas.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
