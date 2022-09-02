 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State legal firm adds office in Houston

A state legal firm has announced the recent opening of an office in Houston.

Crowe & Dunlevy will be expanding its Intellectual Property Practice Group in its new office. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Crowe and Dunlevy also has offices in Tulsa and Dallas.

