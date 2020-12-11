State Land Office working to purchase downtown Tulsa office building

The Commissioners of the Land Office approved five land transactions Thursday designed to help fund an office building in Tulsa.

The commissioners voted October 8 to authorize Commissioners of the Land Office (CLO) Secretary Elliot Chambers to spend up to $9 million — or the appraised value, whichever is lower for the purchase of 201 W, 5th Street and/or 419 S. Denver Ave. in Tulsa, along with any associated acquisition costs, exchange properties and cash, if necessary.

The West 5th Street property, also known as the 201 Executive Center, is listed as 82,354 square feet with 138 parking spaces. The six-story building was constructed in 1975. It is currently home to Workforce Tulsa and the Tulsa Housing Authority, along with several other businesses. The South Denver Avenue property is a parking lot about quarter mile away.

The commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the following: an exchange of a 2.722 acre parcel in Oklahoma County on which a group of warehouses leased by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services sit; an exchange of about 20 acres valued at $1.82 million in Pottawatomie County; and an exchange of roughly 25.6 acres in Canadian County.