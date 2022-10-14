State initial jobless claims increase slightly

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reported Thursday that initial and continued claims increased slightly, while initial and continued claims’ four-week moving averages decreased for the week ending Oct. 1.

“Unemployment claims numbers this week remain stable across all reporting categories, with a decrease in the four-week moving averages,” said OESC Chief of Staff Trae Rahill.

For the file week ending Oct. 1, the number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 1,031, an increase of 62 from the previous week’s level of 969.

For the same file week, initial claims’ four-week moving average was 1,308, a decrease of 612 from the previous week’s average of 1,920.

The unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 9,298, an increase of 379 from the previous week’s level of 8,919.

For the same file week, continued claims’ four-week moving average was 9,530, a decrease of 217 from the previous week’s average of 9,747.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally-adjusted initial claims for the week ending Oct. 8 was 228,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. The four-week moving average was 211,500, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week’s unrevised average.

“This Tuesday, Oct. 11, was former Director (Shelley) Zumwalt’s last day at the agency. We are grateful and appreciative of her contributions and leadership, and we wish her the best in her new position. In the meantime, executive staff are working together as a team to continue providing reliable services to Oklahomans,” Rahill said.

The OESC executive director is a board-appointed position. The board plans to address steps to fill the position at its next meeting.