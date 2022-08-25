 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State gets $25M federal grant to plug orphaned oil and gas wells

  • Updated
  • 0

The state of Oklahoma has been awarded an initial grant of $25 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday.

The state of Oklahoma has indicated it will use the money to to plug 1,196 documented orphaned wells, with priority given to wells that pose the greatest threat to health and human safety, the environment and personal property. State oil and gas regulators intend to work with other state agencies to identify and address tracts in overburdened communities that need to be remediated.

Additionally, Oklahoma will collaborate with federally recognized tribes to plug wells within their historic boundaries.

Millions of Americans across the country live within a mile of an orphaned oil or gas well, which pollute backyards, recreation areas and community spaces across the country. Methane leaking from many of these unplugged wells is a safety hazard and significant cause of climate change, being more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert