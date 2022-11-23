 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

State first-time unemployment filings jump 40% after hitting record low

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma State Capitol (copy) (copy)

The Oklahoma state capitol is pictured in February.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World

State first-time jobless filings increased by 40% after spending two months in record low territory, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday that 1,302 initial claims for jobless benefits were filed the week ending Saturday. The total was 371 more than the revised total of 931 that filed initial claims the week prior.

The first two weeks in November marked the lowest number of initial claims filed in 33 years in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased nearly 2%, or from 9,072 claims the week ending Nov. 5, to 9,249 claims the following week in the state.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased slightly from 1,062 claims the week ending Nov. 12 to 1,069 claims the following week.

People are also reading…

The only measure to not increase in the state was the four-week moving average of continued claims, which declined from 9,240 to 9,211.

Oklahoma was joined by five other neighboring states that reported an increase in initial claims. Arkansas was the only adjacent state to report a decline.

Nationally, initial claims increased 17,000 to 240,000 the week ending Saturday when compared to the prior week totals.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert