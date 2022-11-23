State first-time unemployment filings jump 40% after hitting record low

State first-time jobless filings increased by 40% after spending two months in record low territory, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Wednesday that 1,302 initial claims for jobless benefits were filed the week ending Saturday. The total was 371 more than the revised total of 931 that filed initial claims the week prior.

The first two weeks in November marked the lowest number of initial claims filed in 33 years in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased nearly 2%, or from 9,072 claims the week ending Nov. 5, to 9,249 claims the following week in the state.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased slightly from 1,062 claims the week ending Nov. 12 to 1,069 claims the following week.

The only measure to not increase in the state was the four-week moving average of continued claims, which declined from 9,240 to 9,211.

Oklahoma was joined by five other neighboring states that reported an increase in initial claims. Arkansas was the only adjacent state to report a decline.

Nationally, initial claims increased 17,000 to 240,000 the week ending Saturday when compared to the prior week totals.