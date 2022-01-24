State Department of Commerce hires first automotive director

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has hired its first state automotive director.

He is Jimmy Cagle, who becomes a state staffer after stepping down from a 37-year career with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., where he spent 12 years at the company’s Lawton facility.

In his role with the Department of Commerce’s business development team, he will lead the state’s efforts to expand its automotive sector and supply chain.

“… Tens of billions of dollars are being invested into the automotive industry as automakers are investing in electric vehicle manufacturing and making sure that the industry continues to grow in Oklahoma has been one of my top priorities since I took on this role,” Scott Mueller, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said in a statement.

“Jimmy is an impressive individual and his extensive experience in Oklahoma’s automotive sector will play an integral role in helping us capitalize on the tremendous potential of this industry to further grow and diversify Oklahoma’s economy.”