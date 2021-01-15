 Skip to main content
Sporting goods retailer renews space in Maxim Place

B.P. Outfitters, a sporting goods retailer, has renewed 4,198 square feet of space in Maxim Place, 6709 E. 41st St.

Tanda Francis and Josh Love of Price Edwards & Company handled the transaction.

