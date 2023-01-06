Specialty outdoor retailer REI to land in Tulsa in 2024, the co-op says

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a store in Tulsa in the spring of 2024, the Seattle-based company has announced.

REI Tulsa is expected to employ about 50 people at a 23,000-square-foot store at the northwest corner of West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue.

It will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling and climbing. Also, certified mechanics will staff a full-service bike shop.

Recreational Equipment Inc. opened its first Oklahoma store in Oklahoma City in 2019.

"We look forward to helping the community get outside and being a closer destination for existing REI members who have been driving to our store in Oklahoma City," Kristen Engels, REI regional director, said in a statement. "We're also excited to connect with local nonprofits that are protecting natural places and supporting people to achieve an active lifestyle."

As the country's largest consumer co-op, REI has 21.5 million members, including 84,800 in Oklahoma. It also has 179 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

REI actively partners with nonprofits across the nation to steward and maintain local trails and public lands to connect more people to the outdoors. Last year, the co-op invested $7.1 million in more than 450 nonprofits across the country.

Since REI's entry into Oklahoma in 2019, it has granted more than $44,000 to nonprofits including Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma, Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, Oklahoma Earthbike Fellowship, RIVERSPORT Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation.

The co-op also operates the REI Cooperative Action Fund, a community-supported public charity that partners with and provides financial support to organizations that promote justice, equity and belonging in the outdoors to strengthen the health and well-being of people and communities.

The proposed site is across the Arkansas River and about a mile west from where original plans had been made for an REI location.

The city of Tulsa had been trying for years to lure REI, and the sales-tax revenue it would produce, to a piece of Helmerich Park on the southwest corner of Riverside Drive and 71st Street.

A Dallas developer signed an agreement with the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority in 2015 to purchase nearly nine acres of Helmerich Park in that area for commercial development. But a group that year sued to block the development, saying the city improperly organized the sale and must maintain the property as park land.

In 2021, the Oklahoma Supreme Court reversed a Tulsa County District Court ruling granting the city and TPFA summary judgment in the case. The justices sent the case back to district court to address two material facts that remained disputed and to ultimately render a decision on the case.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said at that time that he wasn't moving forward with the project. A city spokeswoman said Friday a different developer is involved with the new REI location and that the city wasn't involved with the announcement.

Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.

