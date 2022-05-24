Speaker motivates audience at 2022 Women's Leadership Summit

Mimi Brown woke up a morning audience of about 400 people by dancing on stage, and her enthusiasm never waned during an hour-long talk Tuesday at the Cox Business Convention Center.

Brown, CEO of AMP Up Success in Farmington Hills, Mich., was the national keynote speaker at the third Women's Leadership Summit, a daylong event designed to celebrate the power and potential of women leaders.

The summit, which also featured other speakers and a panel discussion, was presented by Leadership Tulsa, Tracy Spears of Exceptional Leaders Lab and the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Brown, an author and former contestant on NBC's The Biggest Loser, delivered a speech that centered on owning your "swag," which she said is about the courage and confidence to unapologetically be who you are.

"Like those items that you carry in your swag bag that you get from conferences that you collect, we have things that we collect in our life, our experiences, our strengths, our education that we have, the knowledge and wisdom that we get from mentors," she said. "We carry that over time in our bag."

Brown said it's paramount to use those attributes.

"When was the last time you took inventory on what makes you great?" she said. "When was the last time you took the time to really walk through what makes you you? … When we focus in on our swag, when we focus in on the things that make us us, that's powerful."

Women should work on their "elevator pitch" and personalize it for different audiences, Brown said.

"What sets you apart? What's your tag line?" she said. "It's putting together this commercial so that when you do have that opportunity or that moment, you're prepared for it.

"… I often think that we allow people to steal our thunder, to steal our swag, to silence us. Share what makes you great. When you practice it, it becomes easier and easier."

Brown also stressed that it's important to take in praise.

"The next time someone gives you a compliment, on something you've done, on the clothes you are wearing, `thank you' is a complete sentence," she said. "Be gracious. Be willing to accept it."

Brown is the author of three books: AMP Up Your Success: 52 Tips Every Leader Should Know; AMP Up Sales: 71 Tips to Skyrocket Your Revenue; and Be A Communication Rockstar: 52 Tips To Gain Connection, Skyrocket Confidence, Reduce Conflict.

Her highlights include being awarded the WBE: Women Business Owner Who ROCKS, media personality on WDIV’s TV show Live In the D, and Michigan Meetings and Events Magazine’s Best Speaker of 2020.

