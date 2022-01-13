Speakeasy-themed bar set to open in Greenwood

An entrepreneur in Greenwood for more than a decade, Devin Williams wanted to build something that would make the historic district pop.

He believes he has succeeded with DW's Speakeasy.

"I just love the district," Williams, 29, said by phone. "I love Tulsa. I really want to invest in those buildings. I noticed that Tulsa had a nightlife deficit. Places were closing early. The pandemic hurt a lot.

"I'm from Oklahoma City. I travel a lot. I wanted to provide a little bit more of a high-end, sophisticated experience, especially on Greenwood within the Black community."

Located in Suite 124 at 102 N. Greenwood Ave., the 2,650-square-foot business pays homage to "speakeasy" bars that became popular during Prohibition.

A soft opening is set for 7 p.m. Friday, and DW's has a grand opening scheduled for shortly after the Martin Luther King Day Parade on Monday.

"A lot of these high-end businesses exist in Atlanta, in Dallas and in other places, but they don't exist here," said Williams, who also runs a nonprofit and is co-owner of A New Way Center, a mental health service in Greenwood for 11 years.