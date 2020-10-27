Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology bulks up aircraft fleet for training

"It is a good teaching tool because the Archer is a stable platform," Schrader said. "It's forgiving for the students. It takes, for lack of a better word, the abuse that students will give to it. The landings on these, the gear is very strong.

"That's one of the weaknesses we find with training students. The landing gear takes the brunt of the action. It takes skill to land soft. It's just a rugged airplane overall."

Founded 92 years ago, Spartan College is one of the country's first technical training schools for pilots and aviation maintenance. Along with three facilities in Tulsa, Spartan College is also located in Los Angeles; Inland Empire, Calif. and Denver. Since 1928, Spartan has trained more than 100,000 pilots and mechanics.

"In a hard year, we could use a moment like this," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "This is a school that I think is founded in the values that have made Tulsa such as special city."

Bynum spoke about Spartan founder William Skelly, calling him a visionary.

"He looked around the world and at the best the world had to offer and wanted to bring it right here to Tulsa," the mayor said. "… The reality is that great things do not stay great unless you have great leadership and are investing in them to keep them forward-thinking

"… That's why I'm so thankful to hear (Spartan CEO) Rob (Polston) talk about they don't want Spartan to be just a good school. They want Spartan to be the leading flight school in the world."

