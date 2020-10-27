Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology bulks up aircraft fleet for training

Synonymous with aviation instruction in Tulsa, the United States and abroad, the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology has been around close to a century.
Officials there added to that legacy Wednesday at Jones Riverside Airport.
Representatives celebrated the delivery to the flight school of the 5,000th Piper Archer aircraft made by the Vero Beach, Florida-based company. The airplane is among 32 new Piper aircrafts being purchased by Spartan to meet the demand for certified pilots in the United States.
Founded 83 years ago, Piper in 1975 debuted the Archer, the standard plane used for new pilots and flight schools.
"It seems fitting that one of the longest-standing aircraft manufacturers is delivering this milestone aircraft to one of the longest-standing flight training organizations in the world," said Hans Stancil, general manager of sales for Piper Americas.
The addition of the Piper Archers — two of the 32 planes will be Piper Seminoles — will allow Spartan students to be trained with industry-leading technology such as electronic flight bags and the latest Garmin G1000 avionics system, said Beau Schrader, Spartan College’s vice president of flight operations.
A total of 763,000 new civil aviation pilots will be needed to maintain the world fleet over the next 20 years, according to the 2020-2039 Boeing Pilot Technician Outlook.
"It is a good teaching tool because the Archer is a stable platform," Schrader said. "It's forgiving for the students. It takes, for lack of a better word, the abuse that students will give to it. The landings on these, the gear is very strong.
"That's one of the weaknesses we find with training students. The landing gear takes the brunt of the action. It takes skill to land soft. It's just a rugged airplane overall."
Founded 92 years ago, Spartan College is one of the country's first technical training schools for pilots and aviation maintenance. Along with three facilities in Tulsa, Spartan College is also located in Los Angeles; Inland Empire, Calif. and Denver. Since 1928, Spartan has trained more than 100,000 pilots and mechanics.
"In a hard year, we could use a moment like this," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "This is a school that I think is founded in the values that have made Tulsa such as special city."
Bynum spoke about Spartan founder William Skelly, calling him a visionary.
"He looked around the world and at the best the world had to offer and wanted to bring it right here to Tulsa," the mayor said. "… The reality is that great things do not stay great unless you have great leadership and are investing in them to keep them forward-thinking
"… That's why I'm so thankful to hear (Spartan CEO) Rob (Polston) talk about they don't want Spartan to be just a good school. They want Spartan to be the leading flight school in the world."
