Spartan College and International Brotherhood of Teamsters announce educational partnership
Spartan College and International Brotherhood of Teamsters announce educational partnership

The Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and International Brotherhood of Teamsters have announced an educational partnership.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and International Brotherhood of Teamsters have announced an educational partnership.

The Teamsters' airline division has more than 90,000 members across trades such as aircraft maintenance, piloting and customer service.

To serve the educational goals of Teamsters and their families, Spartan College offers special scholarship opportunities to those who qualify at all four of their campus locations: Tulsa, Broomfield, Colo., and California sites Riverside and Inglewood.

