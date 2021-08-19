Spartan College and Cherokee Nation agree to educational partnership

Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and the Cherokee Nation have announced a formal educational partnership.

The agreement was signed Thursday — National Aviation Day — in Tahlequah, capital of the Cherokee Nation.

The Cherokee Nation said education and career opportunities for tribal citizens remain a strategic priority, adding that focusing on STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — is critical to the success of its citizens and necessary to sustain the economy.

Through the partnership, the Cherokee Nation and Spartan College want to ensure educational opportunities for students who aspire to be pilots or aviation technicians.

"The COVID-19 crisis has magnified the need for robust collaboration, and with their main campus in Tulsa, we feel this partnership will be a great benefit to Cherokee citizens looking at a career in aviation," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "Spartan College is a well-recognized educational institution in the field of aviation that continues to invest in their student experience and will help the Cherokee Nation provide yet another career-oriented training opportunity for our citizens in an exciting field."