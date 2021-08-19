Spartan College and Cherokee Nation agree to educational partnership

Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and the Cherokee Nation have announced a formal educational partnership.
The agreement was signed Thursday — National Aviation Day — in Tahlequah, capital of the Cherokee Nation.
The Cherokee Nation said education and career opportunities for tribal citizens remain a strategic priority, adding that focusing on STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — is critical to the success of its citizens and necessary to sustain the economy.
Through the partnership, the Cherokee Nation and Spartan College want to ensure educational opportunities for students who aspire to be pilots or aviation technicians.
"The COVID-19 crisis has magnified the need for robust collaboration, and with their main campus in Tulsa, we feel this partnership will be a great benefit to Cherokee citizens looking at a career in aviation," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. "Spartan College is a well-recognized educational institution in the field of aviation that continues to invest in their student experience and will help the Cherokee Nation provide yet another career-oriented training opportunity for our citizens in an exciting field."
With more than 390,000 citizens worldwide, The Cherokee Nation is among the largest tribes in the United States. More than 141,000 Cherokee Nation citizens reside within the 14-county tribal reservation that covers most of northeastern Oklahoma.
With roughly 11,000 employees, Cherokee Nation and its subsidiary component units are one of the largest employers in northeastern Oklahoma. The tribe has a more than $2.16 billion impact annually on the Oklahoma economy.
"We are honored to become an educational partner for the Cherokee Nation," Rob Polston, CEO at Spartan College. "Serving the Cherokee Nation in this way supports our social mission by providing career-oriented education to high school graduates who may not have had this opportunity.
Established in 1928 and with three locations in Tulsa, Spartan College has trained more than 100,000 pilots and aviation technicians. It offers diploma and associate degree programs in aviation maintenance technology (AMT), aviation electronics technology, nondestructive testing technology/quality control management and aviation flight.
The institution has developed a hybrid AMT option that maximizes student flexibility while minimizing time away from home. It also has an online bachelor of science degree program in technology management.
"We are delighted with the enthusiasm of both the prospective students and the tribal leadership," Polston said. "We have exciting plans to work directly with Sequoyah High School, introducing the Cherokee youth to the possibility of aviation careers and helping prepare them to succeed personally and contribute back to the tribe."