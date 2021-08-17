Southwest Power Pool report chronicles lessons learned from 2021 cold snap

The comprehensive review yielded seven key observations regarding the root causes of the winter storm’s impact, SPP’s response and its preparedness to respond to future reliability events.

The unavailability of generation, driven mostly by lack of fuel, was the largest contributing factor to the severity of the winter weather event’s impacts, and that was exacerbated by record wintertime energy consumption and a rapid reduction of energy imports, according to the report.

"The majority of that generation that was not available to us was not available because of forced outages," Nickell said. "Nearly half of those generators that were forced to be out of service were out of service because of a lack of fuel."

For example, in the SPP footprint on Feb. 16, coal provided about 17,000 megawatts of energy, although it is accredited to provide 22,000 megawatts and historically has provided 20,000 during that time of year, Nickell said. By contrast, natural gas on that day provided 13,000 megawatts, 17,000 MW under its accreditation and 12,000 under its historical output, he said.

The report stressed the need for SPP to develop policies that improve fuel assurance and resource adequacy and further assess its ability to reliably operate the system with more intermittent and fewer base-load resources.