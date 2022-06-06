Southwest begins new nonstop flights between Tulsa, Chicago

Southwest Airlines and Tulsa International Airport on Sunday marked new nonstop service from Tulsa (TUL) to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW).

Passengers on the inaugural flight were welcomed to their gate with celebratory treats and giveaways, and a few passengers helped with the ceremonial ribbon cutting prior to boarding.

“We’re thrilled to see Southwest continue to grow here in Tulsa with new nonstop service to Chicago Midway,” said Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Tulsa International Airport. “Southwest’s convenient, twice daily service provides Tulsans two more nonstop options when traveling to the Windy City.”

The flights will be twice daily Sunday-Friday, and once daily on Saturdays.

"The timing of the launch for this new route is perfect since Chicago hosts several major summer festivals in late June and July, such as Lollapalooza, Pride in the Park, Chicago Blues Festival and more," TIA said in a news release.

Other top attractions include the historic Navy Pier, river tour cruises through downtown, and exploring Chicago's vast collection of public art and its diverse food scene.

Midway International Airport has about 172 daily direct flights to 73 U.S. cities and about 8 daily direct flights to 11 international destinations, "making this a great airport for Tulsans to connect to other destinations as well," TIA said.

Chicago is Southwest’s eighth nonstop destination served from Tulsa, along with Austin, Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and St. Louis.

Southwest Airlines is one of the six carriers to operate at Tulsa International Airport. Tulsa-area travelers now have service to 26 destinations.

Southwest operates at 121 airports across 11 countries. It marked its 50th anniversary in 2021.

