Southwest Airlines announces twice-daily, nonstop flights from Tulsa to Chicago Midway starting June 5
Southwest Airlines announces twice-daily, nonstop flights from Tulsa to Chicago Midway starting June 5

  • Updated
  • 0
A Southwest Airlines plane lands at Tulsa International Airport on July 19. The airline announced nonstop flights to Chicago starting June 5.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Southwest Airlines on Thursday announced twice-daily, nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) starting June 5.

Chicago will be Southwest's eighth nonstop destination from Tulsa, joining Austin, Texas; Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Phoenix and St. Louis.

The airline earlier this month announced new nonstop flights from Tulsa to Austin starting April 25.

"We are excited to welcome Southwest’s eighth nonstop destination from Tulsa, with new service to Chicago Midway," Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at TUL, said in a statement.

"Southwest is providing an excellent schedule for people traveling to Chicago as well as those connecting onward from Southwest’s expansive network at Midway to destinations both domestically and internationally."

The Midway route, which will use Boeing 737 aircraft, will bring to 24 TUL's number of nonstop destinations.

Southwest will be the only carrier from Tulsa to serve Chicago Midway. American Airlines and United Airlines both serve Chicago O'Hare.

The Chicago flights on Southwest will be twice daily Sunday through Friday. They will depart MDW at 9 a.m. and arrive at TUL 10:55 a.m., and leave MDW at 6:25 p.m. and arrive in Tulsa at 8:10 p.m. The flights also will depart Tulsa at 10:05 a.m. and arrive at MDW at 11:55 a.m., and leave TUL at 4 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 5:55 p.m.

The once-daily flight on Saturday will leave MDW at 4:40 p.m. and arrive in Tulsa at 6:25 p.m. It will depart Tulsa at 7:15 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 9:05 p.m.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

