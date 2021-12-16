Southwest Airlines announces twice-daily, nonstop flights from Tulsa to Chicago Midway starting June 5

Southwest Airlines on Thursday announced twice-daily, nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) starting June 5.

Chicago will be Southwest's eighth nonstop destination from Tulsa, joining Austin, Texas; Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Phoenix and St. Louis.

The airline earlier this month announced new nonstop flights from Tulsa to Austin starting April 25.

"We are excited to welcome Southwest’s eighth nonstop destination from Tulsa, with new service to Chicago Midway," Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at TUL, said in a statement.

"Southwest is providing an excellent schedule for people traveling to Chicago as well as those connecting onward from Southwest’s expansive network at Midway to destinations both domestically and internationally."

The Midway route, which will use Boeing 737 aircraft, will bring to 24 TUL's number of nonstop destinations.

Southwest will be the only carrier from Tulsa to serve Chicago Midway. American Airlines and United Airlines both serve Chicago O'Hare.