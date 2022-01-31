 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Harvard Avenue building leased by CVS sells for $7.3M
South Harvard Avenue building leased by CVS sells for $7.3M

  • Updated
CVS and Walgreens to limit the number of at-home Covid tests you can buy after surge in demand (copy)
Julia Weeks, Associated Press file

A CVS Pharmacy-leased building at 2110 S. Harvard Ave. has sold for $7.3 million.

A California-based institutional investor has purchased the 13,225-square-foot property from HFH 21st & Harvard Group, a Tulsa local limited liability company.

B.J. Feller of locally based Stan Johnson Company represented the seller in the transaction. The property was built in 2011 and sits on 1.19 acres.

