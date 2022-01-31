South Harvard Avenue building leased by CVS sells for $7.3M

A CVS Pharmacy-leased building at 2110 S. Harvard Ave. has sold for $7.3 million.
A California-based institutional investor has purchased the 13,225-square-foot property from HFH 21st & Harvard Group, a Tulsa local limited liability company.
B.J. Feller of locally based Stan Johnson Company represented the seller in the transaction. The property was built in 2011 and sits on 1.19 acres.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
