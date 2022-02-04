South Denver Avenue office building gets new owner, renovation plan

A local mortgage banker who moonlights as a redeveloper has his eyes on another real estate project.

Danny Flannery this week purchased the building at 624 S. Denver Ave. and plans to turn the unfinished top (third) floor into a 7,500-square-foot modern, industrial office space, he said. It is targeted for a June opening.

"We're going to build it out into the flex space, a 36 Degrees North concept, where it is big, open networking center," Flannery said by phone. "We'll have about 22 offices up there and a bunch of work stations."

"Being across the street from the (Tulsa County) courthouse, there is quite a bit of demand for lawyers to have a spot that close."

The basement and first floor of the building were constructed in 1957, the second story in 1981 and the third in 2001, Flannery said. Including the basement, which is leased by Tulsa Abstract & Title Co., the structure encompasses about 28,000 square feet.

It is leased to about 20 attorneys on the first two floors.

"We're excited about it," Flannery said of the rehabilitation. "I think it will be a cool concept."