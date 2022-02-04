South Denver Avenue office building gets new owner, renovation plan

A local mortgage banker who moonlights as a redeveloper has his eyes on another real estate project.
Danny Flannery this week purchased the building at 624 S. Denver Ave. and plans to turn the unfinished top (third) floor into a 7,500-square-foot modern, industrial office space, he said. It is targeted for a June opening.
"We're going to build it out into the flex space, a 36 Degrees North concept, where it is big, open networking center," Flannery said by phone. "We'll have about 22 offices up there and a bunch of work stations."
"Being across the street from the (Tulsa County) courthouse, there is quite a bit of demand for lawyers to have a spot that close."
The basement and first floor of the building were constructed in 1957, the second story in 1981 and the third in 2001, Flannery said. Including the basement, which is leased by Tulsa Abstract & Title Co., the structure encompasses about 28,000 square feet.
It is leased to about 20 attorneys on the first two floors.
"We're excited about it," Flannery said of the rehabilitation. "I think it will be a cool concept."
The new space, to be designed by Jason Beasley of locally based L&L Facility Services, will include a full kitchen, several conference rooms and a meeting space to accommodate up to 50 people, Flannery said. He last month formed a limited liability company, 624 Denver Building, and brought in friend Bryan Norris as a partner in the project.
"It's kind of an inexpensive build-out and it's easy to rearrange the offices," Flannery said. "Everything is modular so if anyone needs a bigger office, you can slide walls around."
He is not new to the real estate business.
Over the last five years, Flannery has developed about 200 residential lots in Tulsa and Sapulpa. About 20 years ago, he upgraded the building at 417 W. 7th St. — later selling it — with office spaces, a loft and basement rental Cellar Dweller, a bar that still operates at the site.
"It was completely abandoned, rundown," Flannery said. "There was nothing in it at the time … I've done it downtown before and had pretty good success with it."