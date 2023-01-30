Soul food eatery from former NBA all-star Kevin Johnson planned for downtown Tulsa

A California-based soul food restaurant founded by former NBA all-star Kevin Johnson is coming to downtown Tulsa.

Fixins Soul Kitchen plans to finish out a first-floor space at 222 North Detroit Avenue, an 11-story building owned by Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy, according to a recently filed city building permit.

Johnson, who attended the dedication of the Tulsa building in September, couldn't be reached for comment. The real estate manager for the 222 North Detroit building declined to comment, citing a nondisclosure agreement.

Johnson played 12 years in the National Basketball Association and is a three-time all-star. After his playing career, he became the first Black mayor of Sacramento, California, elected in 2008 and 2012.

Co-founded by Johnson's wife, Michelle Rhee, Fixins has other locations in Sacramento and Los Angeles.

As a professional basketball player, Johnson traveled each year to more than two dozen NBA cities. He said during those trips, he sought out soul food restaurants because they reminded him of the great cooks within his family.

"BBQs and reunions always featured Grandma Glady’s famous peach cobbler and competitions around who made the best collard greens or potato salad," the Fixins website says. "This restaurant is an homage to this amazing African American family and Johnson’s broader network of friends and associates by featuring all of their best recipes and family favorites."

Fixins will join 222 North Detroit tenant Crowe & Dunlevy, which has leased the entire sixth floor.

Local drilling company Helmerich and Payne Inc. announced last month that it plans to relocate its Tulsa headquarters to the high-rise in 2024.

Tulsa World Newsroom podcast: The 50 things we love about Tulsa