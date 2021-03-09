Sonic teams with Oklahoma City's COOP Ale Works on hard seltzers

Sonic Drive-In's Cherry Limeade is getting spiked, thanks to an Oklahoma City brewer.
The flavor is among the hard seltzers Sonic is introducing to supermarkets, grocery stores and other retail outlets May 1. In partnership with COOP Ale Works, a craft brewery founded in 2009, the beverages will come in two variety 12-packs: tropical and citrus.
The alcoholic drinks will not be available at Sonic restaurants.
"I'm excited about the balance of flavors," Scott Uehlein, Sonic's vice president of product innovation and development said Tuesday on Zoom call. "I'm excited about how we have layered flavors in them, and I'm excited about that nice, crisp finish that is different than other hard seltzers that are out there. I think it is going to be huge, and I think people that try them are really going to like them."
The tropical pack has Ocean Water, Orange Pineapple, Mango Guava and Melon Medley flavors. The citrus pack features Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Lemon Berry and Original Limeade.
Proximity aided the restaurant-brewer partnership: Sonic's headquarters also are at the state capital.
"We obviously are very close here in Oklahoma City and are longtime fans of Sonic here, personally, at the brewery," said Sean Mossman, COOP's director of sales and marketing. "The short and sweet of it is that we launched a hard seltzer in our local market last year and were very successful with cherry lime.
"At some point, the idea just came to us that we wanted to reach out to SONIC and see if there was an opportunity to collaborate on more SONIC-inspired flavors for the line. Quite frankly, it was a pretty easy conversation. The buy-in at all levels at SONIC was pretty quick, and the collaboration with Scott and the innovation team has been best in class."
The seltzers will be available statewide in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Arkansas and Nebraska, as well as the Kansas City and Columbia markets in Missouri.
COOP will handle all production initially.
"We're going to see what the market opportunity is and how consumers respond to the product in this category," Mossman said. "We have high hopes, a lot of expectations and we're pretty confident that it's going to be a major player in the seltzer space."