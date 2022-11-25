Some Tulsa retailers see early rush of bargain hunters: 'Black Friday is not what it used to be'

Don't try telling Bass Pro Shops' Christopher Edwards that Black Friday has lost its luster.

While many of us were still drooling on our pillow, the assistant manager at the retailer's Broken Arrow location was wide-eyed and preparing to greet customers.

"I opened at 3 (a.m.) for pre-gun sales," Edwards said. "When I got here at 2:30, there were 40 people in line. We gave away 250 gift cards to the first 250 people in line, so that really stacked them out there, as well."

Similar enthusiasm played out all across Tulsa on Black Friday, the traditional start to the Christmas shopping season.

An estimated 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday this year, according to a survey by National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. That number is nearly 8 million more than last year and is the highest estimate since NRF began tracking this data in 2017.

"While there is much speculation about inflation’s impact on consumer behavior, our data tells us that this Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see robust store traffic with a record number of shoppers taking advantage of value pricing," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. "We are optimistic that retail sales will remain strong in the weeks ahead, and retailers are ready to meet consumers however they want to shop with great products at prices they want to pay."

While COVID dented many retail sectors, it was a boon to places such as Bass Pro.

"The outdoor industry definitely received a serious spike during the pandemic," Edwards said. "Camping, fishing, hunting, golf —people were outside. They stayed outside. And that has sustained.

"Basically, Bass Pro has something for everyone. Our expectation is to touch everyone that walks in the door in some way. We do that with great customer service and a lot of staff. We have seasonal staff that we bring on for the holidays, probably 20% more or so."

Okmulgee's Mark Garrison said Bass Pro's special deals on fishing electronics lured him to the store. It was the first and only shopping stop for Garrison, who prefers in-person to online buying.

"I'm in sales, myself," he said. "With internet price, you get internet service. So in person, you typically know what you're getting. If you need to make an exchange or a size change, you get to do that before you actually purchase the product and not have to deal with it after the fact like sending it back."

Alyssa Buckner of Tulsa visited Woodland Hills Mall with four friends.

"We left the house at 4:30 (a.m.). We stayed up all night," she said of the group of teens. "We didn't sleep, and we just wanted to go. If we would have slept, we wouldn't have woken up."

Sutton Berman, who was with Buckner's group, said "we kind of thought there would have been a lot more people waiting than there was."

Minding the store at the Woodland Hills' Eskimo Joe's Clothes was manager Jennifer Miller.

"We still have high expectations, but Black Friday is not what it used to be," she said. "It's a great day, but we get busier as it gets closer to Christmas.

"When the doors opened at 6 a.m., there was a rush of people. I haven't seen that in a while. But I've worked here 17 years. It used to be where you had to beat them off with a stick."

Eskimo Joe's opened as a Stillwater watering hole in 1975 and branched out with its first apparel shop 12 years later. It is among the many local businesses that depend heavily on the holiday shopping that will occur on a weekend that includes Small Business Saturday, an annual event that celebrates area entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to patronize small businesses.

In 2021, 51 million shoppers participated in Small Business Saturday, according to the National Retail Federation.

"All of the money that small businesses bring to the economy pretty much stays here, and it filters back to the community either philanthropically or just through their local workforce," said Tina Parkhill, incoming chair of the Tulsa Small Business Connection, a program of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. "We have a lot of unique businesses that are locally owned and locally cultivated and incubated that are great stopping points for individuals who are traveling through the community."

Businesses of 50 or fewer employees account for about 80% of the chamber's membership, said Parkhill, who owns Parkhill’s South Liquors & Wine in Tulsa. A total of 34,704 businesses in the Tulsa metro area have fewer than 10 employees, and 26,831 have fewer than five, according to Data Axle information pulled by Ama Abrokwah, director of research for economic development at the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce.

"Right now, the cost of doing business for all of us has increased," Parkhill said. "I can only speak from my industry from the standpoint of profitability. But my margins are very, very thin.

"I'm not a typical retail, mark-it-up-two-times kind of shop. For individuals specifically in my industry, with the increased costs of utilities and services and the supply-chain issues in terms of the inability to get some products, it has created an environment of being fairly nimble, being able to pivot."