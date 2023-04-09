An event Tuesday will provide information for homeowners, business executives and nonprofit leaders who are interested in purchasing solar energy systems.
Solarize Green Country will showcase its services 7 p.m. April 11 at Circle Cinema. Those who attend will learn about the benefits of solar energy and battery storage, as well as information on purchasing roof-top or battery storage systems. Specialists from Solar Power of Oklahoma, the installation vendor selected through a competitive bidding process, will be on hand during the event.
Go to SolarizeGreenCountry.com to learn more or to request an assessment of the feasibility of installing a solar energy system.