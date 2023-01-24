Solar Power of Oklahoma partners with Tesla on solar roofing

An Oklahoma City-based company is partnering to install the Tesla Solar Roof, Solar Power of Oklahoma has announced.

“The Tesla Solar Roof is different from a traditional system,” J.W. Peters, president of SPO, said in a statement. “On a traditional solar energy system, solar panels are secured on top of a roof’s shingles. With a Tesla Solar Roof, the shingles are solar panels. The look is cleaner, and the system provides more space to capture solar energy, because it is essentially the entire roof.”

SPO became Tesla Solar Roof-certified after SPO crew members attended Tesla’s intensive training in Connecticut this month. SPO’s Tesla Solar Roof installers will now tailor each project to meet their customers’ desired capacity as Oklahoma’s only licensed roofing and electrical company to have dual certification in the state and also be Tesla Energy Certified.

Residential solar systems have increased dramatically in recent years because of federal tax credits. Tax credits are available to offset up to 30% of installation costs through 2023 and also are applicable to a Tesla Powerwall if one is installed simultaneously with Tesla Solar Roof.