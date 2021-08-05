SkyWest Airlines partners with Tulsa Spartan flight campus on program for pilots

This equates to about 15,500 fewer pilots in the workforce by 2025.

While access to the career pathway and milestone benefits are not guaranteed, Spartan cadets may receive tuition reimbursement from SkyWest as they achieve certain program milestones, as well as Spartan scholarships for those who qualify. In combination with a customized experience, SkyWest and Spartan aim to expand the market to include people who might otherwise not consider aviation as a career path.

"Our Spartan Cadets are well-positioned to address SkyWest’s hiring needs," Rob Polston, CEO at Spartan College, said in a statement.

"Spartan offers an ACCSC accredited program emphasizing technology and safety for students that love to fly. In as few as 17 months, our students can log 200-plus in our fleet of new Piper Archer airplanes and graduate with the training needed for their six FAA certifications and ratings.

"We go beyond other schools by further supporting our graduates with the opportunity to join Spartan as Certified Flight Instructors. They qualify for a reduced Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) of 1,250 hours and in this way, we can place well-trained pilots on the SkyWest flight decks in a relatively short time."

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.