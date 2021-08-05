SkyWest Airlines partners with Tulsa Spartan flight campus on program for pilots

In response to high industry demand for certified pilots, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology (Spartan) and SkyWest Airlines are announcing the SkyWest Pilot Career Pathway at Spartan’s Tulsa flight campus.
SkyWest Airlines is a regional airline headquartered in St. George, Utah., and primarily serves major air carriers via contracts with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines.
While SkyWest does not fly from Tulsa, this program is only for Tulsa's pilot campus and is not applicable to its flight program in Denver, one of its hubs.
Historically, airlines created partnerships to recruit pilots as they approached graduation, often competing with signing bonuses to address their hiring needs. But these partnerships seldom considered how to maintain or increase the supply of qualified individuals necessary to meet demand.
With flight demand accelerating, Spartan will help support SkyWest’s hiring goals by securing access to qualified students at the start of their training.
More than 2,000 pilots retired in 2020 and the trend is expected to continue over the next five years, according to the Future & Active Pilot Advisors (FAPA).When combined with pilots reaching the FAA-mandatory retirement age of 65, FAPA estimates 3,100 pilots will be retiring annually.
This equates to about 15,500 fewer pilots in the workforce by 2025.
While access to the career pathway and milestone benefits are not guaranteed, Spartan cadets may receive tuition reimbursement from SkyWest as they achieve certain program milestones, as well as Spartan scholarships for those who qualify. In combination with a customized experience, SkyWest and Spartan aim to expand the market to include people who might otherwise not consider aviation as a career path.
"Our Spartan Cadets are well-positioned to address SkyWest’s hiring needs," Rob Polston, CEO at Spartan College, said in a statement.
"Spartan offers an ACCSC accredited program emphasizing technology and safety for students that love to fly. In as few as 17 months, our students can log 200-plus in our fleet of new Piper Archer airplanes and graduate with the training needed for their six FAA certifications and ratings.
"We go beyond other schools by further supporting our graduates with the opportunity to join Spartan as Certified Flight Instructors. They qualify for a reduced Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) of 1,250 hours and in this way, we can place well-trained pilots on the SkyWest flight decks in a relatively short time."