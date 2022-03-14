Skyrocketing gas prices may be leveling off; Tulsa has lowest average in U.S.

After another record average U.S. price late last week, skyrocketing gasoline prices may be leveling off at least in the short term, AAA Oklahoma and a national analyst said Monday.

"We’re about to see WTI (West Texas Intermediate oil) fall under $100/bbl! $100.61 and falling — that’s a great way to start the week," tweeted Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, a fuel-price tracking company.

"The national average #gasprice continues to slowly decline as well, oil’s drop could mean we break the 11 week incline at the pump this week," he said.

The national average price of a gallon of gas hit $4.33 on Friday, before falling a penny and holding throughout the weekend and Monday at $4.32, AAA Oklahoma said.

"After cresting above $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110. If this trend holds, it may remove some of the extreme upward price pressure consumers have found at the pump, but not all," the auto club said.

Meanwhile, industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that Tulsa had the lowest average gasoline prices in the U.S., at $3.80 per gallon.

The price at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.75-$3.76 per gallon on Monday, according to Gasbuddy.

Statewide, the average price was $3.85 per gallon, AAA said.

"Only Kansas and Missouri have slightly lower averages. Still the pain at the pump exists, with a 20 cents jump over last Monday," the organization said.

That jump included Tulsa-area QuikTrips, which raised prices by 20 cents per gallon overnight Monday into Tuesday last week from $3.59 to $3.79.

“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman Leslie Gamble said.

“This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”

Crude prices have eased as the market continues to find replacement barrels of oil and further supply growth for the tight market becomes apparent, AAA said.

"However, the market remains volatile and additional disruptions or escalation of the current crisis in Ukraine could cause prices to surge again this week," AAA said.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $6.32 to $103.01 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $5.77 to $106.90 a barrel.

De Haan also said while prices may be leveling out or even falling in the short term, "I do think there is risk we could go higher in the weeks ahead."

The Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 1.8 million bbl last week to 411.6 million bbl. The current stock level is approximately 17% lower than at the end of February 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices, AAA said.

The statewide average price hit a record of $3.954 per gallon in July 2008, according to AAA Oklahoma.

Tulsa’s record average of $3.927 was also set in July 2008, the auto club said.

