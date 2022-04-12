Simmons First National Corp. completes acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Simmons First National Corp. announced Monday that it has completed the acquisition of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of Spirit of Texas Bank SSB, based in Conroe, Texas, effective April 8.

A definitive agreement to acquire Spirit previously was announced on Nov. 19, with Spirit’s shareholders approving the transaction two months ago.

Simmons First National Corp. is based in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

As a result of the acquisition, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB was merged into Simmons Bank, with Simmons Bank as the surviving institution. Conversion of technology systems and customer accounts for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB were completed over the weekend, with former Spirit of Texas Bank SSB branches opening under the Simmons Bank name on Monday.

“Our acquisition of Spirit further enhances the size and scale of our Texas franchise and positions us to increase shareholder value over time by bringing our broad array of products, services and leading-edge digital capabilities to new markets and clients,” George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons, said in a statement.

“We are grateful to the hundreds of associates across the combined organization who have worked tirelessly to help achieve this milestone in less than five months. With a shared commitment to serving our customers and supporting the communities where we live and work, we are well positioned to capture future growth in the Lone Star State.”

Spirit ranked among Fortune’s 2021 Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. With the completion of this acquisition, Simmons has about $28 billion in assets, $14.3 billion in loans and $22.1 billion in total deposits based on data as of Dec. 31.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.