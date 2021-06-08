Simmons First Financial Corporation buys pair of Tennessee banks for about $278 million

Arkansas-based Simmons First National Corporation announced Monday that it has agreed to buy a pair of Tennessee banks for roughly $278 million.

Simmons is purchasing Triumph Bancshares in Memphis for $131.6 million and Landmark Community Bank in Collierville for $146.3 million. Both deals involve a mix of cash and stock.

Simmons expects to close on the deals in the fourth quarter. Simmons is about a $23.3 billion-financial holding company whose principal subsidiary operates 198 financial centers, including 20 in Oklahoma.

The deals are expected to create the ninth largest bank in Tennessee (based upon deposit market share) while vaulting Simmons’ ranking in Memphis from 35th to 6th and in Nashville from 20th to 15th.

