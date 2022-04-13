 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Simmons Bank makes Forbes' "World's Best Banks" list

  • Updated
Simmons Bank has been named to Forbes magazine’s list of "World’s Best Banks" for the third consecutive year.

Based in Little Rock, Ark., the bank operates more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The recognition is based on Forbes and Statista surveys that evaluated feedback from 45,000 banking customers across 27 countries. Questions targeted topics such as trust, terms, customer service, digital service and financial advice.

"Simmons Bank is honored to once again earn the distinction of being named among the ‘World’s Best Bank’ by Forbes," George A. Makris, Jr., bank chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Throughout our 119-year history, our passion has centered on providing our customers with responsible financial products delivered with exceptional service while being a strong community partner. This distinction by Forbes further validates our continued efforts and emphasizes the trust our customers have placed in Simmons to help them meet their ever-changing financial needs."

