Simmons Bank makes Forbes' "World's Best Banks" list

"Simmons Bank is honored to once again earn the distinction of being named among the ‘World’s Best Bank’ by Forbes," George A. Makris, Jr., bank chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Throughout our 119-year history, our passion has centered on providing our customers with responsible financial products delivered with exceptional service while being a strong community partner. This distinction by Forbes further validates our continued efforts and emphasizes the trust our customers have placed in Simmons to help them meet their ever-changing financial needs."