Simmons Bank, Arvest Bank make Forbes' 'World's Best Banks' list

Simmons Bank and Arvest Bank, both of which operate in Oklahoma, have been named to Forbes magazine’s list of "World’s Best Banks" for the third consecutive year.

The recognition is based on Forbes and Statista surveys that evaluated feedback from 45,000 banking customers across 27 countries. Questions targeted topics such as trust, terms, customer service, digital service and financial advice.

It is the fourth year in a row that Arvest has received the distinction, the third consecutive year for Simmons.

Based in Little Rock, Ark., Simmons operates more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

