Sharing an office: Remote employees find haven in co-working spaces

“Getting out of bed and going somewhere is a benefit for me. I’m waking up and I’m thinking I’ve got to do something outside of the house, go somewhere outside of the house. It’s been invaluable.”

That sentiment is reflected in the numbers. A survey from 451 Research, a global research and advisory firm, shows that 55% of workers said they felt both less productive and less engaged working from home.

Matt Morgan is executive director of Brookside Collective, an upstart coworking space in Tulsa.

“It’s really interesting the conversations that I’ve had with people who have come to be members of our space,” he said. “When the pandemic hit, and everybody was forced to move home, it was really initially nice for a lot of them. But now, especially with a lot of districts doing distance learning, the parents just don’t ever get a break and they find getting their work done to be almost impossible at home because everything needs their attention.

“Having this dedicated office space has allowed them to cheaply go back to a space that is dedicated for office work. It’s been really fun to see people come back and come develop their own tight-knit community of friends outside their home.”