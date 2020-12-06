Sharing an office: Remote employees find haven in co-working spaces

Maybe the cat keeps walking across your keyboard. Or the hum of the refrigerator bugs you. Perhaps it’s that stack of laundry begging for your attention.
Whatever the reason, millions of Americans dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have discovered that making a living at home can be filled with distractions.
“The idea of working from home, obviously in theory, is a great one,” local entrepreneur Jonathan Bradshaw said. “There’s no commute. You can jump out of bed, jump in the shower and be at your desk in a few minutes. But the reality, psychologically, is very different.”
Bradshaw about a decade ago founded Meetology. Specializing in the behavioral science of interpersonal communication, the professional speaker has addressed audiences in 30 countries.
A native of England, he married an Oklahoman and moved to Tulsa about a year ago. When coronavirus grounded his globetrotting early in 2020, he moved his business primarily to online, working from home.
But unfulfilled by the environs, he recently joined 36 Degrees North, a large coworking space in Tulsa.
“I miss community. I miss feeling a part of something,” Bradshaw said. “I miss social interaction. The irony is I speak about social interaction and social skills. That’s one of the main things I want from going down there is meeting someone at the photocopier, grabbing a coffee. There’s loads of business learning to be had.
“Getting out of bed and going somewhere is a benefit for me. I’m waking up and I’m thinking I’ve got to do something outside of the house, go somewhere outside of the house. It’s been invaluable.”
That sentiment is reflected in the numbers. A survey from 451 Research, a global research and advisory firm, shows that 55% of workers said they felt both less productive and less engaged working from home.
Matt Morgan is executive director of Brookside Collective, an upstart coworking space in Tulsa.
“It’s really interesting the conversations that I’ve had with people who have come to be members of our space,” he said. “When the pandemic hit, and everybody was forced to move home, it was really initially nice for a lot of them. But now, especially with a lot of districts doing distance learning, the parents just don’t ever get a break and they find getting their work done to be almost impossible at home because everything needs their attention.
“Having this dedicated office space has allowed them to cheaply go back to a space that is dedicated for office work. It’s been really fun to see people come back and come develop their own tight-knit community of friends outside their home.”
Ben Von Drehle is co-founder and CEO of The Root Coworking, which opened its doors in October 2019. Its membership since the COVID outbreak has doubled to more than 100.
“The pandemic has definitely brought forth a lot of challenges for us, but it also has produced a lot of opportunity for co-working and for the flexible workspace environment,” he said.
The growth has been so pronounced that Von Drehle wants to add two more co-working venues in the next six to 12 months.
“It’s a combination of things,” he said. “The pandemic has forced business owners to re-evaluate their real estate decisions. And with a large number of companies going to a remote workforce, it definitely has led to a larger demand for co-working and having the flexibility of growing or downsizing and not entering into a lease or getting out of your lease.”
36 Degrees North, which touts itself as the city’s base camp for entrepreneurs, startups and innovators, set up shop in 2016 in a building that housed a Model T dealership in the 1920s.
Since the onset of COVID, it has seen a 45% increase in membership, CEO Devon Laney said. Most of the uptick has been driven by remote workers, but he’s also seen a rise in student memberships, which are offered at a discount.
“When COVID hit and we went into lockdown, everybody just woke up and said, `I can work from home. I can do these Zoom calls,’” Laney said. “I think that was great for about two or three weeks.
“Then people started realizing they are just not as productive at home. Things happen. You’re distracted and you get pulled in different directions. You just can’t focus as much as you can in a defined work environment.”
Global Workplace Analytics estimates that 25% to 30% of the workforce will be working from home multiple days of the week by the end of 2021.
“What’s going to change more than anything is the real estate market,” Laney said. “I think about these big companies and now they are saying they don’t need a physical footprint that can accommodate 100% of our people every day. Maybe they need to accommodate half of their people every day and give everybody the options of working at a co-working space part-time. It’s going to impact how we think about that long-term.
“But I don’t think it’s going to do away with people wanting to work around other people …The ability to really interact and to have that dialogue among people, I think there’s a big demand for that and there’s going to be a pent-up demand for it when things fully reopen.”
