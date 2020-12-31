Shareholders approve merger of Devon Energy and WPX Energy

Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy Corporation and Tulsa-based WPX Energy, Inc. on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favor to close the previously announced all-stock merger of the two companies.
The merger is expected to close Jan. 7 and will eventually send Tulsa's employees to Oklahoma City.
At the special meeting of Devon shareholders, more than 70 percent of the shares of Devon common stock were represented and more than 99 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the transaction. At the special meeting of WPX shareholders, more than 87 percent of the shares of WPX common stock were represented, and more than 99 percent of the votes cast were in favor of the transaction.
Under the terms of the merger agreement, WPX shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned.